This is what going to the cinema will be like in a post-lockdown world

Is anyone else eager to go to the cinema again? Netflix has been a blessing during lockdown, but there's nothing quite like seeing a brand new movie on the big screen.

Europe’s largest cinema chain, ODEON is delighted to announce it will begin reopening cinemas in Ireland from Monday, July 13 with new health and safety measures in place.

ODEON Blanchardstown, ODEON Limerick and ODEON Coolock will be the first to open their doors to big screen fans with the remaining eight cinemas open by July 20. With some great summer blockbusters only around the corner such as Mulan and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet at the end of July, film fans can purchase tickets from June 25 online at www.odeoncinemas.ie.

To ensure guests can enjoy the ODEON safer cinema experience in the most controlled environment, ODEON has worked with the relevant Government bodies including the HSE to introduce enhanced health and safety measures to each site.

These safety measure include:

Safer Buying:

A contactless experience, including booking online and contactless ticket checks in cinema and contactless till payment for paying for food and drink.

A range of ‘Grab & Go’ pre-packaged food and drinks to improve speed of service.

A Safer Space:

Limited seats for sale for each show and guaranteed unoccupied seats between guests to meet social distancing guidelines whilst enabling family groups and social bubbles to sit together.

Staggered show time starts to reduce queues with safe queueing measures in place such as floor marking and cinema staff support.

Newly serviced air conditioning that ensures fresh air is delivered into all screens.

Enhanced Cleaning By Well Trained Teams:

More frequent cleaning routines on all high contact areas of the cinema guest journey.

Guest sanitizer stations offering complimentary sanitizing gels and wipes.

Teams diligently trained on safety and hygiene measures, equipped with PPE including face vizors and gloves.

"We have carefully considered each element and every step of our guest’s journey and have put safety measures in place that will enable the ODEON team to provide a controlled and safer experience for all our guests.

"We know it’s been a challenging time for everyone so we are delighted that we are back in business doing what we do best – entertaining people young and old. Initially we will be screening a mix of recent and remastered classics including Empire Strikes Back, Dirty Dancing, Little Women, The Greatest Showman to name a few before the new blockbusters hit our screens," said Carol Welch, MD of ODEON UK and Ireland.