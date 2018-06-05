Here’s how you can recreate Kendall Jenner’s CFDA look at home

Last night, some of the fashion industry's most stylish stars descended on the Brooklyn Museum in New York for the 2018 CFDA Awards.

Often dubbed 'the Oscars of the fashion world', the annual ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of the year's best U.S.-based designers, as voted on by fashion industry professionals.

Big winners on the night included Kim Kardashian who took home the Influencer Award, Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen who were named Accessories Designers of the Year and Naomi Campbell who was honoured with the Fashion Icon Award.

As expected, the red carpet style stakes were pretty high, but it was the understated makeup looks that really caught our attention.

From bushy brows to glossy lips, many stars brought it back to beauty basics, opting for a more natural looks.

Flormar Brand Manager Mark Rogers gives us the lowdown:

Kendall Jenner

"Kendall Jenner's shimmery pink lip gloss is an instant ticket to chic. Try Flormar Deluxe Cashmere Lipstick Stylo in ‘Natural Rosewood’ paired with Supershine Lipgloss in ‘121 Transparent Pink’ RRP: €5.95."

Emily Ratojkowski

"Emily Ratojkowski proves that the ‘no makeup makeup’ look is fully back in trend as she turned up to the CFDA Awards on Monday night with a paired back smokey look. Think Flormar Double Radiance Primer RRP: €12.95 mixed with Perfect Coverage Foundation €10.95 for that ultimate dewy glow."

Josephine Skriver

"Josephine Skriver shows us that you don't have to put your dark lipstick away for the summer. Here, the model walks the red carpet wearing a deep berry shade, and subtly matches it to the dusting of matte eyeshadow on her lids. Try Colour Up Lip Crayon in ‘09 Mauve’ RRP: €5.95."