Here’s how to spring clean your mind and body in 7 simple steps

For many people, spring is a time of new beginnings and fresh starts.

For me, it's a time to indulge in some well overdue self-care and finally start all those New Year's resolution that were dead and buried by January 10th – (seriously though, how can anyone be expected to give up chocolate when it's so bloody miserable outside?)

But now that the weather is getting a little better, all excuses have gone out the window.

Here's seven simple ways to spring clean your mind and body, starting right now!

1. Shake up your routine

Sleep, eat, work, repeat. It's easy to get stuck in a rut when the hustle and bustle of working life takes over. Gone are the days when mid-week drinks with the girls were pretty much an essential part of your routine, because your after work ritual now consists mainly of napping and complaining about how you're too tired to cook.

Sound familiar? It could be time to switch things up a bit.

Even the smallest changes to your routine can make a huge difference to your overall mood, so start small and go from there.

It could be anything from getting up a little earlier to enjoy breakfast before work, to making more time to socialise at the weekends – make it work for your lifestyle.

2. Donate any clothes you haven't worn in six months

Clear space, clear mind – isn't that what they say?

Lay out all your clothes on your bed and divide them into two piles – the pieces you've worn in the last six months and the ones you haven't.

Sure, some things might be difficult to part with, but there's definitely someone out there that will appreciate that Zara SS16 skirt more than you do.

Plus, it's an excuse to go shopping – win, win!

3. Make sleep a priority

This one is a bit of a no-brainer, but an essential tip none the less.

A recent study found that over half a million Irish adults feel they're not getting sleep at night, leaving them at greater risk of developing health and mental wellbeing issues.

Give the Netflix a rest and go to bed a little earlier on the weekdays. Not only will you feel more energised and better prepared for the day ahead, but you'll also be doing yourself a favour in the long run.

4. Reevaluate your career goals

There's no job in the world that is worth jeopardising your happiness for – simple.

Stop complaining about how much you hate your job and get out there and make things happen.

Take an evening course, spruce up your CV, and take a look at what options are available to you.

Taking a new path is always scary, but it could be the best decision you'll ever make.

5. Ditch the negative body image

Stop focussing on changing your body, and start focussing on changing your body image.

Forget about the number on the scales and the label on your jeans and embrace your gorgeous bod in all its glory.

Start by putting an end to any self-deprecating thoughts – "my arms are too flabby," "my stomach isn't flat enough" etc. – and replace them with positive thinking.

"Damn! My legs look sexy AF right now."

Much better, right?

6. Clean out your inbox

Feel a little overwhelmed every time you open your inbox? It might be time to conduct a little digital purge.

Not only will unsubscribing from all those pesky email alerts make it easier for you to see which mails are actually important, but it will also do wonders for you state of mind.

And once you've waded through the mountains of mail, there's one simple trick that can help prevent this type of build up happening in the future – if it's not important. read it and delete it.

Simples!

7. Drink more water dammit!

Let's face it, most of us are guilty of not drinking enough water. We either don’t like the taste, can’t be bothered or just forget to keep topping up the water bottle

But drinking water is so important for your health. and it’s recommended we drink around eight glasses a day.

Not only does water help maintain hydration levels, it also helps to energise muscles and keeps our skin glowing from the inside out.