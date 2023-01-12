Here’s how to get free Lindt chocolate to brighten up Blue Monday

Next Monday, January 16, is Blue Monday which is supposedly the most depressing day of the year, which isn’t exactly something we’re looking forward to.

Research has found that the third week in January is when we are at our lowest because let’s face it, it’s still freezing cold, the days are darker, we’re broke because we haven’t been paid in weeks, we’re not socialising after the busy Christmas period, and we’ve probably not booked any holidays!

It’s no surprise this is when we can lose motivation and start failing our New Year’s resolutions, but, Lindt has come to save the day and give us a boost.

Dr Cliff Arnall, a tutor at Cardiff University’s Centre for Lifelong Learning, originally came up with the concept of Blue Monday in 2005. He calculated it using a series of factors, such as days since last pay day, days until the next Bank Holiday, average temperature, hours of daylight and numbers of nights in, meaning this Monday is not normally one to look forward to.

With this in mind, Lindt has decided to combat the trend of the most depressing day of the year by brightening the days of some lucky commuters in Dublin with a little red LINDOR bliss on Blue Monday!

The world-famous Swiss chocolate brand will be in Connolly Station in Dublin on Blue Monday handing out FREE LINDOR treat bars of chocolate to give the public a little pep in their step!

Such a fabulous incentive to help cheer up some commuters at this tough time of year.

Keep an eye out for these free bars of delicious LINDOR chocolate between 7.30am and 12pm.