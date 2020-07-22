Here’s how much Blair Waldorf’s Gossip Girl pad would cost you

Ever dream about living on the Upper East Side? Us too. Ever since we started watching Gossip Girl, we’ve yearned to be part of that world, much like Ariel in The Little Mermaid, but unfortunately there’s no sea witch around that will grant our wish.

A new report by TopRatedCasinos.co.uk reveals the richest TV residences. Using the most popular and iconic TV series and box sets to grace our screens, the price for each property was calculated to reveal the most expensive homes and Blair Waldorf’s apartment will set you back a pretty penny.

Her lavish home on Fifth Avenue, New York will cost buyers £3,749,054.

If you adored Serena van der Woodsen’s modern apartment then you’ll need £1,153,627 to move into 300 East 55th Street, New York.

Fans of Downton Abbey will need a nifty £137,000,000 if they want to buy Highclere Castle, so our days of living like a true queen are rather far away.

Head on over to 90 Bedford Street, New York and settle into Monica’s iconic apartment from Friends for £1,852,612.

We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope we win the lotto…