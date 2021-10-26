Here’s a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix this November

If you’re the kind of person who likes to hibernate for the winter, cosying up in front of the fire night after night with a steaming cup of hot chocolate and a movie or three, then we have good news for you! Netflix have revealed a whopper line-up of new and returning movies and shows coming to the streaming service next month.

No matter what you’re in the mood for — a cheesy festive film, a thrilling new drama, a true crime documentary or a light-hearted comedy series — there’s something for everyone!

Now that the festive season is approaching, we’re particularly excited to dive into Netflix’s array of Christmas movies, new and old, which will be popping up on the streaming service in just a matter of days.

Here’s a rundown of everything coming to Netflix next month:

Old Festive Films Returning to Netflix:

Love Actually

Deck the Halls

Black Christmas

Little Women (2019)

New Festive Films Coming to Netflix:

The Claus Family

When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas.

Love Hard

After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she's been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas. Starring Nina Dobrev

Father Christmas Is Back

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelganger Fiona — and her dashing ex — for help. Starring Vanessa Hudgens

A Castle For Christmas

When an American author tries to buy a castle in Scotland from a grumpy duke who's reluctant to sell, they both get more than they bargained for. Starring Brooke Shields

Other Returning Titles:

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories & Bubble Trouble

Argo

Friday

Friday the 13th (2009)

How to Be Single

John Wick: Chapter 2

L.A. Confidential

Monster-in-Law

My Mad Fat Diary: Seasons 1-3

Point Break

Ransom

Screwed

The Lady in the Van

Hustlers

Jumanji: The Next Level

Beaver Falls: Season 1-2

Brüno

Doom

Fear

Siren

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 7

Earwig and the Witch

Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 1-3

Blue Story

21 Bridges

Like a Boss

Playing with Fire

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Rhythm Section

Spotlight

Brand New TV Shows:

Selling Sunset: Season 4

The reality series following elite LA real estate agents returns for a fourth season.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption.

Swap Shop

When the "Swap Shop" radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

The Club

In 1955 Istanbul, a mother and daughter reunite after a 17-year separation. Based on a true story.

The Unlikely Murderer

This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.

Big Mouth: Season 5

Romantic confessions, angry tirades and vicious rumours fly as lovebugs and hate worms wriggle their way into the hearts of the Bridgeton Middle crew.

Gentefied: Season 2

As the Morales family rallies to fight Pop's deportation, cousins Ana, Chris and Erik face new challenges in their romantic and professional lives.

Love Never Lies

Six couples are subjected to an eye-scanning lie detector in this reality show where lies cost money, and truth and trust come with a juicy cash prize.

Lies and Deceit

A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the evening.

Christmas Flow

An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?

Riverdale: Season 6

The dark teen drama returns for a sixth season. (new episodes weekly)

The Queen of Flow: Season 2

Years after seeking vengeance, Yeimy lives a peaceful existence. But Charly's release from prison — and the return of an enemy — change everything.

Hellbound

Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

Blown Away: Christmas

Five returning contestants fill the hot shop with festive designs in this holiday-themed competition. At stake: $10,000 and the title of Best in Glass.

Cowboy Bebop

A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world … for the right price.

New World

In this reality show, six celebs strategize and sabotage to earn virtual currency they can cash in on the final day of their stay on a utopian island.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.

True Story

A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a comedian when the fallout from a night with his brother threatens to destroy everything he's built.

F is for Family: Season 5

The raunchy and nostalgic animated comedy returns for a fifth season.

School of Chocolate

Famed chocolatier Amaury Guichon mentors eight top talents hoping to take their work to the next level. Only one will win a career-changing opportunity.

Elves

While on holiday on a remote island, two siblings discover elves — but not the Christmas kind. These are bloodthirsty elves who keep the locals in fear.

Brand New Movies:

Red Notice

An FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead. Starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and The Rock.

The Harder They Fall

Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.

Zero to Hero

Based on the true story of medal-winning Paralympian So Wa-wai, who navigated personal and physical struggles with the help of his mother.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups — and hilarity — that arise from their long-distance marriage.

Yara

A determined prosecutor becomes consumed with the case of a missing 13-year-old and goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth. Based on a real case.

PASSING

In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who's passing as white.

Happiness Ever After

Three best friends lean on each other amid their complex relationships as they navigate life's speed bumps and carve their own paths to happiness.

7 Prisoners

An impoverished teen seeking to escape the clutches of a human trafficker must weigh living up to his moral code against his struggle to survive.

Outlaws

When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.

Love Me Instead

Mehmet Ada Oztekin directs this family drama centered around the bittersweet reunion between a father and daughter.

Dhamaka

When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.

tick, tick…BOOM!

On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.

Bruised

A disgraced MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Halle Berry stars and directs.

Green Snake

A woman goes to extremes to rescue her sister. From director Amp Wong.

Spoiled Brats

Three spoiled siblings are forced to earn their livings after their wealthy and well-meaning father pretends he's lost everything to teach them a lesson.

The Summit of the Gods

A Kodak camera lures a photojournalist into a Mt. Everest adventure in this adaptation of a manga series based on a 1998 novel.