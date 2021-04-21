Here’s a list of all the new movies landing on Netflix next month

With so much uncertainty going on in the world right now, we’ve found ourselves leaning on the things that bring us joy. The things we know will always be around and there for us when we need them the most. Yes, we’re talking about our Netflix account.

Let’s face it, Netflix has been the only thing we could depend on this past year, keeping us company when we’ve been separated from loved ones and always offering a sense of escapism when the world felt like it was just too much.

In order to keep us entertained each and every day, Netflix have announced a thrilling list of new movies being added to the streaming service next month.

Here’s what we have to look forward to in the month of May:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

School of Rock (2003)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Army of the Dead (2021)

The Woman in the Window (2021)

Les Misérables (2012)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021)

Oxygen (2021)

Ma (2019)

Men in Black: International (2019)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Cape Fear (1991)

Jaws (1975)

Highlander (1986)

The Bourne Saga

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Gladiator (2000)

Serenity (2005)

8 Mile (2002)

Tremors (1990)

Candyman (1992)

Shark Tale (2004)