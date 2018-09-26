Rosie Connolly excitedly reveals gender of second baby on Insta

After recently revealing she is expecting her second child, Irish blogger Rosie Connolly has excitedly shared the news of baby number two's gender in a sweet video on Instagram.

Teasing followers as to whether she was expecting a boy or girl, Rosie shared a video alongside husband Paul and their son Harry.

"Here we go…. It's a… " she captioned the video.

She then, along with help from son Harry, popped a balloon to excitedly reveal the little one’s gender.

It made for a gorgeous video; the mum and her family were clearly thrilled with the news that she is expecting a little girl.

She had revealed on her Instagram stories that she would be sharing news of the gender, saying: "I can't keep the news that long and you're like my extended family."

Rosie hadn't known the gender herself until she popped the balloon hence the squeals of delight.

Rosie and Paul had decided they wanted to wait to have another baby until after their wedding earlier this year.

She previously said, "We would love to have another baby- if it happens, it happens. Obviously, with our wedding in May we knew that we had to hold off a little."

This mum was over the moon at the news of her pregnancy, saying: "Even more happiness is on its way to us…2019 we’re ready for you."

We can't wait to see the beautiful new addition.

Congratulations to Rosie and all the family.