“Here we go again”: Gal Gadot is pregnant with baby number three

Huge congratulations are in order for Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot who has announced that she is expecting her third child!

The 35-year-old actress revealed the exciting news by sharing an adorable photo to Instagram on Monday evening, showing her two daughters, nine-year-old Alma and three-year-old Maya, along with her husband Jaron Varsano all lovingly cradling her little baby bump.

Gadot captioned the sweet announcement post writing, “Here we go again.”

This wonderful baby news comes just one day after the actress presented an award at the Golden Globes, expertly hiding her growing bump underneath a stunning, Givenchy Haute Couture shift dress.

The gorgeous white dress was beautifully paired with a long pendant necklace and some pretty spectacular diamonds from Tiffany & Co. It’s fair to say that Gal was absolutely glowing on the night, and now we know why.

Gadot famously revealed that she was pregnant during the reshoots of Wonder Woman in 2017, before welcoming the birth of her second daughter that May.

Opening up about what it felt like to give birth, Gal compared it to embracing her DC superhero role. “It's cheesy, but I feel like Wonder Woman when I give birth,” the mum-of-two confessed to news.com.au in 2017.

“When you deliver, you feel like you're a god. Like, 'Oh my God, I made this!' The best thing is to become a mother and to give life,” she lovingly added.

Congratulations again to Gal and Jaron, we can’t wait to meet your new little bundle of joy!