Here are the new shows and movies coming to Netflix this July

If you’re looking for some brand new shows and movies to binge all summer long, then you’ll be pleased to hear that Netflix have just announced a whole host of new titles which are going to be landing on the streaming service next month.

Love Island can only keep us happy and entertained for so long, which is why we were only too delighted to read about some of the amazing titles, old and new, which will be making an appearance on our recommendations list this July.

No matter what you’re looking for, a new light-hearted comedy, a suspenseful drama or a nostalgic comfort movie, there really is something for everyone.

So, listen up and take notes, because these are just some of the films and TV shows which are going to be added to Netflix over the next few weeks.

TV Shows

Returning Shows:

Never Have I Ever season 2

Atypical season 4

Virgin River season 3

Sky Rojo season 2

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2

Outer Banks season 2

New Shows:

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Young Royals

The Serpent

Fear Street: Part 1, 2 & 3

Sexy Beasts

Films:

Midsommar (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

E.T. (1982)

Chicken Run (2000)

The Talented Mr Ripley (1999)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Attack the Block (2011)

Coming to America (1988)