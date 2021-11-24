Here are all the new shows & films coming to Netflix this December

Now that the weather has taken a turn and there’s an undeniable chill in the air, it’s time to hunker down and hibernate for the winter, which means it’s the perfect time to start binging a brand new series or two.

Luckily, Netflix UK and Ireland have just announced a stellar list of new and returning shows and movies coming to the streaming service this December, to keep us company all winter long.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, a drama-filled reality show, a brand new murder mystery or a light-hearted comedy, there’s something for everyone!

Here’s a rundown on just some of the titles landing on Netflix next month:

The Witcher season 2 – NEW

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Emily In Paris season 2 – NEW

More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.

Money Heist Pt 5 Vol 2 – NEW

The stakes couldn't be higher for the embattled Professor as he races to get the gold — and more importantly, his team — out of the bank.

Cobra Kai season 4 – NEW

Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the "Karate Kid" films.

Stay Close – NEW

The lives of a photojournalist, a soccer mom and a homicide detective are disturbed by a terrible event from the past. Stay Close is a British crime drama miniseries based on the 2012 Harlan Coben novel of the same title.

Queer Eye season 6 – NEW

This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

The Hunger Games (2012)

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci, Lenny Kravitz and Willow Shields.

Don’t Look Up (2021) – NEW

Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.

Lost In Space season 3 – NEW

In an epic final season, the Robinsons' survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Ron, a rodeo cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, discovers a banned drug that can help patients survive longer. To get around the system, he forms a club to smuggle the medicine to those in need.

Selling Tampa – NEW

The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.

The Power of the Dog (2021) – NEW

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Superstore season 6

A group of employees working at Cloud 9, a big-box store in St Louis, Missouri, faces several challenges while dealing with customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Titans season 3 – NEW

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Bad Boys For Life (2020)

Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) join the Miami Police Department's special team AMMO to bring down the ruthless Armando, who is on a mission to kill Mike at his mother Isabel's orders.

Aggretsuko season 4 – NEW

Retsuko turns up the volume to stop Haida from making the biggest mistake ever when a sly new company president takes the office to a new extreme.

The Unforgivable (2021) -NEW

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.