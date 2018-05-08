Hey summer: Rosie Connolly’s skirt is taking us from desk to drinks

Ladies, the warm weather has well and truly descended, and we're considering our summer wardrobes.

Knowing the Irish climate, we'll need to stock up on separates that can be worn with sliders and t-shirts and jumpers and tights.

Luckily, the queen of casual but cool Rosie Connolly is offering us up some major style inspiration.

A post shared by Rosie Connolly (@rosieconxxx) on May 6, 2018 at 1:23am PDT

Utility-style pieces are major this summer, from cargo pants to over-sized bombers.

For summer, we want to nail the look with Rosie's cute H&M skirt.

The cargo-style piece features an oversized pocket detail, as well as an on-trend ring detail sash.

Short cargo skirt €27.99

The skirt is perfect for layering, and we can think of a few new ways to don it.

First, we're loving Rosie's white jumper and runners combo.

For our holidays, we would add a white bandeau, loads of gold jewellery and the strappiest of statement heels for a night on the Spanish tiles.

When the weather takes a turn for the worst, we'll be going for a black turtleneck jumper tucked in an our staple black booties, or rocking black over-the-knee boots.

Happy shopping gals.