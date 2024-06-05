Helen Worth reveals she is leaving Coronation Street

Helen Worth has revealed she is leaving Coronation Street.

Helen, who is known for playing the role of Gail Platt on the cobbles for the past 50 years, has decided to bid farewell to the show after her golden anniversary.

ITV have revealed that Helen will start filming her exit story next month, which fans can expect to see at the end of the year.

Credit: Coronation Street Instagram

Opening up about her decision to leave the soap, the 73-year-old explained, “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world”.

“I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding”.

She went on to admit, “I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew”.

Credit: Coronation Street Instagram

“The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet”, Helen added.

After Coronation Street confirmed the news on social media, many of Helen’s co-stars took to the comments to share how much they’ll miss the Corrie icon.

Daniel Brocklebank wrote, “She will be so missed. We adore her”.

“Can’t put into words how much I love and adore Helen”, penned Tina O'Brien.

Credit: Coronation Street Instagram

Samia Longchambon added, “We will miss Helen so much! X”.

Executive Producer Iain Macleod also shared a statement about Worth leaving the show, revealing, “The words ‘legend’ and ‘icon’ get used a lot these days but they genuinely do apply to Gail and to Helen Worth. However, given her humility, I know Helen won’t thank me for saying so!”.

“In Helen’s hands, Gail has been a huge part of Coronation Street for five decades and at the centre of some of the most memorable storylines”.