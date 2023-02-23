Helen Skelton ‘grateful’ as she posts sun-soaked holiday snaps

Helen Skelton is making us want to book a summer holiday right now with her latest photos from her family getaway.

The former Blue Peter presenter is enjoying a holiday with her littles ones in Lanzarote and has shared some gorgeous pool-side snaps of her family having a wonderful time.

Posting the pictures to her 465K Instagram followers, Helen is posing by the water with her one-year-old daughter Elsie and revealed how ‘grateful’ she felt to be away on holiday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star captioned the post, “Pool days. Grateful for this time. Grateful for this gang”.

“Brought my tribe away to meet up with the fam on their hols… three adults nine kids what could go wrong … these are the days”.

Skelton added, “Can’t thank @thbhotels @onthebeachholidays enough… I have booked through them and stayed here a few times before so feeling very lucky that me and my three are back as their guests”.

Many famous pals headed to the comments to wish Helen well on her holiday. Her Countryfile co-star Julia Bradbury penned, “Enjoy it darling… You deserve it. Cuddle those babies xx”.

“Have a lovely holiday”, wrote Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, while Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson said, “Enjoy every second beauty”.

Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson simply added, “Love”, followed by a heart emoji.

Helen is mum to three children- seven-year-old Ernie, five-year-old Louis and one-year-old Elsie, whom she shares with rugby star Richie Myler.

Early last year, the 39-year-old revealed her and Richie’s marriage was over. When announcing the news online, Helen explained, “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children”.