TV presenter Helen Skelton reveals marriage is over with rugby player Richie

Helen Skelton, known for presenting Countryfile and This Week on the Farm, has shared the sad news that she and husband Richie Myler have split.

The 38-year-old has taken to her Instagram stories to share the surprising news with her 278K followers.

With a plain black background, Helen wrote, “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple”.

Credit: Instagram

The former Blue Peter host continued, “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children”, followed by two heartbroken emojis.

Helen and Richie share three children together, six-year-old Ernie, 5-year-old Louis and Elsie Kate who was born in December 2021.

Hours before sharing the news, Skelton shared a post about being a mum from another Instagram account to her stories. It read, “A mama is always full of emotions. Full of love. Full of anxiety and worries. Full of exhaustion and lack of energy. Full of mum guilt and doubt. Full of pride in her kids. Full of pure joy”.

“She feels it all, that’s the beauty of her, she carries it all, too, And yet she gets up every day and does it all over again”, the post concluded.

Just a week ago Helen posted photos of her and the three children enjoying a sunny holiday, with snaps of them by a pool and at the beach.

Helen and the 31-year-old sportsman tied the knot in 2013, after being in a relationship since 2011. Richie is a professional rugby league player for Leeds Rhinos and for the England Knights. He is a scrum-half and fullback.

The most recent photo that the mum-of-three posted with Richie to Instagram was back in February with a nice smiling selfie of the two. The caption read, “That time I bumped into you in the kitchen for ten minutes”. Some of the hashtags to follow the caption were, “#familyoffive”, “#thesearethedays”, and “#mylove”, among others.