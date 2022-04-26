Helen George returns to Call the Midwife after maternity leave

Fans of Call the Midwife will be delighted to hear that Helen George, known for playing Trixie, has made a comeback to the show after her maternity leave.

The Call the Midwife official Instagram page posted a lovely photo of Helen with the caption, “Trixie’s back!! Helen George makes her return to Call the Midwife Series 12 filming”.

“Our first week of filming the brand new Series 12 involves both day and night shooting- and guess who made a welcome return to Nonnatus house last night for her first scene… Trixie! Played of course by our lovely Helen George xxx”.

“While Helen has been away she’s had a little ‘midwife calling’ of her own to do, as she is now the proud mother of two! Her gorgeous new daughter, Lark, was born late last year, and Helen is now ready to get back into the saddle of her bicycle to minister to the women of Poplar once more!”.

“We are thrilled to have her back, and just can’t wait to show you the next developments in Trixie’s journey…”.

“Call the Midwife will return with a new Christmas Special and Series 12 in 2023 xx”.

Helen George commented on the post saying, “Glad to be back on the saddle and ready for CTM 12- Return of the Zombie Nuns”, followed by a winking emoji.

Lovers of the show rushed to the comments to share their excitement at Helen’s return. One follower wrote, “Oh brilliant. She’s a classic of this series”, while another said, “Absolutely love this show x cannot wait for the Christmas special x”.

A third added, “So lovely to have you back Trixie! I’ve missed you. Congratulations and best wishes to you”.

Helen took a break from the show to have her daughter Lark in Novemeber 2021. She, along with her co-star and long-term partner, Jack Ashton, welcomed their other daughter, Wren, into the world in September 2017.

While filming has only started for the latest series of the show, fans can look forward to seeing Helen and the rest of the sisters in 2023.