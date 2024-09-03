Helen Flanagan confesses that she ‘fell in love’ with David Haye

Helen Flanagan has spoken out for the first time about her history with David Haye.

The former Coronation Street actress and retired boxer first met on I'm A Celebrity in 2012.

Following her split from her partner of 13 years, Scott Sinclair, in 2022, speculation began to spread last December that Helen had started dating David, despite his own relationship with his girlfriend Sian Osbourne.

Now, almost a year on from the rumours, Helen has taken the opportunity to address her situation with David for the first time.

During last night’s episode of E4’s Celebs Go Dating, the soap actress spoke to experts Anna Williamson and Dr. Tara about her history with the sports star.

“It was quite something. It’s really hard for me to talk about it. He had a girlfriend and an open relationship. I didn’t mean to fall in love with him but I did,” Helen confessed.

"It was weird. I think he does love his girlfriend but he loves me as well. It just brings me to a part of my life that was quite dark, really,” the 34-year-old continued.

Helen then went on to shut down claims that she was in a throuple with David and Sian.

"I was in love with the man. I wouldn’t have enjoyed watching the man I was in love with having sex with another woman. That’s not for me. I didn’t feel nice about it at all," she confirmed.

The mum-of-three continued: "It makes me feel really bad and really upsets me because I'm a nice girl, I don't mean to hurt people, and I felt really, really bad about it. I felt really guilty about it, but I was just really lonely.”

She concluded: "I found it really hard, you know? I found it really difficult, but obviously, if you sleep with someone for quite a long time you do fall in love with them, and I was just lonely and it just happened."