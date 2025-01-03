Helen Flanagan admits she didn’t ‘look after’ her mental health following split

Helen Flanagan has shared an emotional reflection on her past year, following her split from Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street actress announced the end of her relationship and engagement with Scott in July 2022, after being with him for 13 years. The pair are continuing to co-parent their three children together – Matilda (9), Deliliah (6) and Charlie (3).

After revealing last year that she is in a new relationship with Robbie Talbot, Helen has now been looking back on the difficult journey that she experienced after the end of her engagement.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to upload two posts. The first showcased photos from her Christmas and New Year in 2023, while the second jumped forward to her happier festive period in 2024.

“Just a little look on what a difference a year can make,” Helen began, before going on to explain her struggles with her mental health throughout Christmas 2023.

“I said to Scott he could have the kids (I live really north and he lives really south) because I wanted to take the kids to Bail for ten days for new year. So I knew I had to be fair. But it really hit me out of nowhere,” she admitted.

“I didn’t look after my mental health or think. I felt so s**t and sad. I felt like my whole life was f***ed up now and I had the perfect family,” Helen stated, before writing that her mental health was “so bad I thought maybe my kids would be better off without me”.

Helen then went on to detail how she spent her recent Christmas, as she noted: “Christmas this year – my babies at my mum and dads x meant so much to me. New Year’s Eve – I met Robbie in 2024 who is the loveliest funniest guy and we had such a fun night.”

Helen concluded her post with an update on her mental health, adding: “My head is 70% clearer than it was this time last year and for that I am grateful. Of course my life isn’t perfect no one’s is and everyone has s**t going on but I have a lot to be grateful for.”