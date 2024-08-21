Heinz encourages connection-building as they open ‘Cannection Café’

New research commissioned by Heinz has revealed the importance of shared mealtimes in order to foster connections and happiness in families.

The findings, which surveyed 1,000 parents in Ireland, also share the current challenges families are facing when it comes to spending quality time together at mealtimes.

It was discovered that less than half (47%) of families are eating meals together at least once a day, with a similar amount (43%) eating together much less often than that, including 1% who never eat together. The survey found that only 10% eat together more than once a day.

Even when families do find the time to sit down together, 36% say their mealtimes are frequently rushed or disrupted, while 77% admit that uninterrupted family mealtimes are more difficult to achieve nowadays compared to when they were children.

The findings explained that TV (38%), phone (34%) and work (33%) are the top three reasons that families get distracted at mealtimes.

It was also found that simple changes can be made to make all the difference when it comes to connecting over food and improving a family’s wellbeing.

80% of parents who took the survey believe that uninterrupted family mealtimes improve their and their family's happiness, while 69% believe shared mealtimes improves family connections – beaten only by holidays.

81% of parents in Ireland agree that loneliness would be improved if families shared uninterrupted mealtimes together, and 77% would feel more connected to their children/family through uninterrupted mealtimes.

It was also discovered that 83% agree that regularly eating together as a family improves their and their family’s sense of belonging.

Commenting on the findings, Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Malie Coyne, confirmed, “Sharing a meal together as a family is known to have incredible benefits for family members, ranging from eating healthier meals, improved family relationships, lower rates of stress, anxiety, low mood and loneliness, to higher rates of resilience and self-esteem. Mealtimes together provide an invaluable opportunity for the whole family to pause, to connect, spend time together, and simply check in with each other”.

“The survey results concerned me as many families are not getting as many mealtimes together as they would like due to a variety of reasons, including technology, busy schedules etc. I am one of those parents who would like more family mealtimes together, but for whom life gets in the way; hence, I would ask any parent not to feel guilty, as we are all trying our best in a busy world”.

“Fortunately, there are many ways families can work on this. For example, by planning at least one 'good enough' meal together at weekends, enjoying an evening snack together to chat about the day's events, or even protecting some family time away from technology”.

To encourage this change and help improve shared connections, Heinz and its charity partner Barnardos, have announced the launch of its ‘Cannection Café’, where it is offering free Beanz-based meals through an exclusive ‘BEANardos menu’ to anyone looking to connect with others over a delicious hot beansy meal!

This is a café with a difference though, because the only payment taken will be through conversation, as diners are encouraged to place their phones in a giant Heinz Beanz can for the duration of their meal. They can then use the opportunity to instead ‘cannect’ with each other, aided by Heinz and Barnardos ‘Cannection Kits’, which will include conversation starters designed in partnership with Dr. Malie Coyne.

The café has been launched as Heinz and Barnardos join forces for a third year to bring back its limited-edition three-packs of ‘Heinz Meanz Mealz’ Beanz cans. Available in stores nationwide, the pack will help support vulnerable children and families all over Ireland, with every pack purchased seeing Heinz donate to Barnardos Breakfast Clubs.

Elaine McCague, Head of Commercial & Marketing at Heinz, stated, “Our research highlights the significance of quality family time spent around the dinner table. Our founder, Henry J. Heinz, believed that the bonds we build with loved ones are as important as the food we share together”.

“Today, his values live on as we continue to promote and support family mealtimes. We’re passionate about helping families across Ireland create lasting memories and believe everyone deserves the joy and togetherness that a meal shared around the dinner table can bring”.

“Mealtimes are traditionally a time when families and friends come together, but as our lives come increasingly hectic and with the proliferation of smartphones stealing our attention; this time is rarer than ever. We hope we can play a part in helping this problem through our continued support for Barnardos and the launch of our ‘Cannection Café’”.

Heinz and Barnardos ambassador, Vogue Williams, has shared her support for the campaign, and revealed why she wants to encourage families everywhere to put the phone away at mealtimes by explaining, “Being a family with very small kids, our mealtimes are continuously disrupted”.

“But I try and prevent further disruption by always making sure we sit together and that no one’s on their phone or watching TV. When it comes to fitting in quality family time around mealtimes, for me personally it's all about being present, sitting together, not being on your phone or even having an electronic device near you if you can”.

Vogue added, “By raising awareness of these issues, we really hope that we can encourage change and get people to share more connections and time together”.

The Heinz and Barnardos ‘Cannection Café’ will be open from 16th – 23rd August at Meltdown, Dublin – simply ask for the ‘BEANardos menu’ when you get there.

NEW three-packs of ‘Heinz Meanz Mealz’ Beanz will be available throughout August and September from major retailers such as Dunnes, Tesco, SuperValu and Aldi, as well as convenience stores. RRP €3.59. Prices are at the sole discretion of the retailer.

To find out more about the donation, visit www.barnardos.ie