Heather Rae El Moussa celebrates son Tristan with adorable video

Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating her baby boy!

In January of last year, the Selling Sunset star welcomed her son Tristan into the world with her husband Tarek El Moussa. Heather is also a step-mum to Tarek’s older children – Taylor (13) and Brayden (8).

In honour of Tristan approaching the milestone of turning 18 months old, Heather has been taking to social media to express her love for her son.

Last night, the 36-year-old shared a sweet photo montage on her Instagram page, which showcases everything from sonogram snaps of Tristan, to images of her little boy as he turns another month older.

“GUESS WHAT!!!!!! Tristan is almost a year and a half. Our sweet boy…. Time FLIES!!” she gushed in the caption of her post.

“From belly to one year. Over a year of love, laughter, and endless memories with our precious little Tristan Bear (he’s 17 months now),” Heather added in her caption.

Many fans have since been taking to her comments section to express their own delight, with a few admitting that they initially thought the video was a pregnancy announcement.

“Legit thought this was an announcement, sweetest bubba ever!” one fan commented.

“You fooled us, but he’s such a cutie pie!” another teased.

“Just the happiest little guy. Love these types of videos!” a third fan added.

Last month, Heather opened up to fans in a Q&A on Instagram, during which she was asked if she hopes to have more children.

“I get asked this a lot. I guess it’s just a natural question, like we already have one amazing, adorable baby. We have such a full plate though. We do have three kids,” the reality star confessed.

“I love everything about being a mom so it does make me want more kids,” she noted further, adding: “So, I don’t know, we’ll see. You never know what’s going to happen.”