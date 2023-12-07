Heather El Moussa reveals new tattoo with special meaning

Heather Rae El Mouusa is honouring her son in a very special way.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her baby boy into the world with her husband Tarek El Mouusa in January of this year.

To celebrate her son Tristan, Heather has decided to get a very special tattoo just for him.

The 36-year-old got her son’s name inked behind her ear as she revealed pictures of the new tattoo as well as a video her her getting it done on social media.

Heather posted videos to her Instagram Stories for her 3.2M followers to see. She captioned the first clip, “Got a little something today”.

Her husband can be heard in the background of the footage saying, “Alright so Kareem [tattoo artist] has started the artwork, and someone over here is getting ‘Tristan’ tattooed by her ear. Are you excited honey?”.

Heather Rae replied, “Oh yeah, I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time”.

Credit: Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

Tarek joked, “I asked her to get my name, but she said, ‘Well, what am I going to do when I have to remove it?’, to which his wife responded, “I have your last name on me”. “That’s forever”, Tarek added lovingly.

After the tattoo was finished, Heather unveiled a first look video at how the meaningful ink looked right after it was complete. The real estate agent wrote, “Got my little love’s name on me”.

Later, Heather shared a photo from a maternity photo shoot she and Tarek did while she was still expecting Tristan, along with a close-up look at the her tattoo on the second slide of the post.

“Before & after Tristan …it’s the little things”, the reality star captioned the sweet post.

The tattoo received mixed reactions from social media users in the comments, but there were still plenty of positive messages from fans.

One fan wrote, “I absolutely love this”, while a second penned, “Awe it’s cute”.

“Beautiful and so meaningful”, added another fan.