Heather El Moussa opens up about late anniversary celebration

Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek have been celebrating their wedding anniversary again.

The Selling Sunset star and Tarek marked their two-year wedding anniversary back in October, and are celebrating the special occasion now with a delayed trip.

The lovebirds headed to Las Vegas to enjoy time away together as a couple in between the ‘chaos’ of filming for their reality show The Flipping El Moussas.

Heather decided to share an insight into their late celebrations on social media by posting a selection of loved-up photos with her other-half.

Unveiling the snaps to her 3.2M Instagram followers, Heather Rae and Tarek wore matching black outfits as they shared a kiss in front of the camera.

The 36-year-old opened up about their anniversary in the caption of the post by writing, “In the midst of all the chaos….We snuck away for a quick vegas getaway. Even though our 2 year Anniversary was in October this was part of our celebration”.

“There’s just something special about spending time with your person and being in your happy bubble with them”.

She closed off by adding, “We really try to carve out time together, which isn’t always easy. What seems to work for us is planning it out in advance. And actually putting it IN our calendar”.

Tarek also posted the pictures to his 1.3M Instagram followers on his Stories and said, “Thank you for an incredible trip, lovey”.

When sharing an anniversary tribute online for Tarek back in October, Heather penned an emotional message that reads, “I can’t believe it’s been 2 years of marriage & going on 5 years together. When I made that commitment, I knew in my heart that I was making the choice to live the rest of my life with my best friend”.

She continued, “You are an incredible dad to our baby Tristan and Tay & Bray and nothing makes me happier than the family and life that we have built together. I said it on our wedding day and I’ll say it forever: Life without you would be unimaginable”.

Heather and Tarek share one son together, Tristan, who was born in January of this year. Tarek is also dad to eight-year-old Brayden and 13-year-old Taylor, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.