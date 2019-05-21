Heading to the Spice Girls? Here’s 5 lewks inspired by each member

On Friday, fans of iconic 90s pop group The Spice Girls, who are the personification of 90s pop culture, will be treated to a concert by the band members 25 years after the group was first formed.

While the girls will be missing one ingredient, Posh, from their spicy line-up, the excitement ahead of the concert is tangible. Dublin is the first stop on the reunion tour, and almost all of the tickets for their Croke Park come back are sold out.

A nostalgic performance like their's is the ideal excuse to pay homage to the 90s, girl power, and your favourite group member through your outfit, all while keeping it modern.

Scary Spice

COLLUSION tiger print dress €24.89, Acton chunky lace up boots €48.39, ASOS DESIGN belt €16.59

Mel B's look as her alter ego Scary Spice was one of the most distinctive.

Her fondness for acid bright colours, interesting, camp textures and animal print meant that she stood out from the crowd, even in the eccentric girl group. If the Spice Girls were reimagined today, this tiger-print dress would definitely make it into Mel B's 2019 wardrobe.

Posh Spice

Motel mini dress €32.00, ASOS DESIGN shoulder bag €30.42, Zara 90s barely there heels €39.95

While Victoria Beckham is notably absent from this tour, there is no harm in paying homage if the singer-turned-designer is your favourite member of the original girl gang.

Posh's 90s look was all about simple and understated sex appeal. Her wardrobe consisted of slinky slip dresses, mule-inspired strappy sandals, and a slew of designer it-bags. Throw on a faux fur coat if you want to go all out, or add a pair of black boots if heels at a gig are not your thing.

Baby Spice

Miss selfridge tie-strap slip dress €38.71, Topshop Cairo runners €52.00, Denim jacket €39.95

Baby Spice, aka Emma Bunton, was one of the most popular members of the group thanks to her distinctly soft and girly style.

Renowned for her fondness for huge platform runners, Baby usually kept to a pretty regular outfit choice – a mini dress, knee high socks and her huge platforms. Simply swap out the socks and add in a cosy jacket to keep the look modern.

Sporty Spice

Adidas logo tracksuit bottoms €30.00, White milkmaid top €28.00, Scrunchie €6.00

Mel C was the envy of anyone looking to achieve the perfect 90s abs.

Sporty Spice lived in a never ending rotation of edgy sportswear and killer crop tops – and her look is very reminiscent of what is in style right now.

Ginger Spice

La Moda platform boots €76.00, Rokoko vinyl dress €41.48, Bershka denim jacket €29.99

Last but certainly not least, we have a look inspired by Ginger Spice. Geri Halliwell's most iconic and memorable look has to be her Union Jack dress, teamed with platform boots. However, as the show will be in Ireland, it's unlikely that many Union Jack dresses are easily available due to a probable lack of demand.

So instead, this ensemble is inspired b y Geri's penchant for tiny vinyl outfits, but her huge, statement platform boots are very mush present.