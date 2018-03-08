Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s beloved dog Puddy has died

Losing a pet is utterly devastating. Those fluffy friends of ours become family, which makes saying goodbye so very painful.

Chrissy Teigen shared on Instagram yesterday that her and John's pooch Puddy has 'gone on to the pup heavens'.

The darling dog was named after David Puddy from Seinfeld because, in Chrissy's words, 'they both shared a love of sitting and staring at nothing'.

"John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing," the model wrote, "10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel."

Puddy truly was there for them throughout everything, Chrissy explained in her emotional post: "He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there."

Chrissy also shared an adorable photo of Puddy gussied up as a groom next to his blushing French bulldog bride, writing, "Not many people know this but Puddy is survived by his wife, Pippa. Yes, they were married."

We couldn't help but tear up, especially looking at the tender video and photos of Puddy with newborn Luna. It's clear he was such a big-hearted pup.