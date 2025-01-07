HBO unveils launch date & first trailer for The Last of Us season two

We finally know when season two of The Last of Us will be hitting our screens!

Back in January 2023, fans of the record-breaking video game The Last of Us were thrilled when HBO’s TV adaptation debuted to critical acclaim.

The series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, follows survivor Joel in a post-apocalyptic America as he is tasked with protecting a young teenager, Ellie, who might just be humanity’s last hope.

Less than two weeks after the first season premiered, HBO renewed The Last of Us for a second season, which will continue to chart the events of the beloved game.

Now, ahead of its return later this year, fans have been treated to the first teaser trailer for season two, as well as confirmation of when season two will be premiering.

The teaser opens with the arrival of new villain Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), as she walks through an empty hospital hallway.

Then, as the trailer flashes through several brief clips from season two, the voice of Abby can be heard saying: “It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me. There are just some things, everyone agrees are just wrong.”

At the end of the trailer, HBO clarified that fans can expect the second season of The Last of Us to premiere in April of this year.

Following the exciting update, many fans of The Last of Us have been expressing their thoughts so far.

“It's time to cry and rage,” one viewer commented on Instagram.

“I’m so ready….. like can April come already,” another replied.

“Emotionally not ready to go through this again,” a third fan added.

In their official logline for The Last of Us season two, HBO hints: “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The Last of Us will return to the UK and Ireland on Sky and NOW in April, with a specific premiere date to be announced.