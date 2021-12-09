HBO share first snap from the Harry Potter reunion as stars reunite

The gang is finally all back together again, as our beloved Harry Potter stars have reunited for the highly anticipated Return To Hogwarts special.

HBO Max have shared the first on set photo from the reunion, with the exciting photo featuring Harry Potter alumni Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson all sitting together in what appears to be the Gryffindor common room.

“Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year’s Day on HBO Max,” they wrote in the caption.

To celebrate 20 years since the first Harry Potter film’s release, HBO is bringing the stars back together again in a very special way this January 1, 2022.

Much like the Friends reunion, fans can expect their favourite cast members to reunite and reminisce with filmmaker Chris Columbus, to discuss everything that went on during those magical years filming Harry Potter.

Earlier this week, they shared a very interesting teaser trailer, in which it was revealed who exactly will be taking part in the reunion. So far, the confirmed cast list includes, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix LeStrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) will also be returning along with James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weaseley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and many more!

The reunion will air on HBO Max in America on New Year’s Day and will be available to view here in Ireland and the UK that very same day via Sky and streaming service Now TV.