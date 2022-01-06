HBO pulls Mr. Big flashback scene from finale of And Just Like That

* Spoiler Warning for final episode of And Just Like That *

HBO Max have decided to remove Mr. Big’s upcoming scene in the final episode of And Just Like That, following a series of sexual assault allegations which were recently made against actor Chris Noth.

As reported by TVLine, Chris Noth’s character Mr. Big was supposed to reappear in the show’s final episode in a flashback scene with Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw. In the finale, Carrie travels to Paris to spread Big’s ashes over the Seine River, when Big is supposed to appear in front of her, in a dream/flashback moment.

The scene was supposed to be quite an emotional rollercoaster, as the bridge Carrie is standing on, the Pont des Arts, is where Big finally confessed to Carrie that she was ‘the one’ back in season six of Sex and the City.

According to a source who spoke to TVLine, “And Just Like That…'s creative team ultimately decided that the minimal footage Noth had shot with Parker on location in Paris was not integral to the scene” and that “the finale was not locked at the time that the allegations against Noth were made public.”

Several weeks ago, The Hollywood Reporter published an article whereby two separate women came forward, claiming to have been sexually assaulted by The Good Wife actor Chris Noth. One woman, who used a pseudonym Zoe, alleges that Noth assaulted her in 2004, while she was working in a high-profile LA firm.

The other woman, who used a pseudonym Lily, claims that Noth assaulted her in 2014, when she was 25-years-old at the time and working as a waitress in a New York club.

Noth has adamantly denied these allegations, referring to them as “categorically false.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” the 67-year-old actor said in a statement. “These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were consensual,” he continued, adding, “It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Following these allegations, it was confirmed by Universal Television and CBS that Noth will no longer be filming episodes of the television show The Equaliser, and will only appear in episodes that have already been filmed.