Have Lancôme discovered the secret of eternally youthful skin?

We’ve all dreamed of the concept. There are books and legends dedicated to the idea. Eternal youth: the seemingly unattainable fool’s errand.

But what if it wasn’t so far out of reach as we think?

Lancôme’s latest research seems to suggest that eternally youthful skin is possible with the discovery of their ground-breaking ingredient.

It all comes down to molecular science. As the hallmarks of ageing accumulate over time, they accelerate further dysfunction at a cellular level. The equilibrium (homeostasis) within our tissue is disrupted; and damage can no longer be reversed. As a result of cumulative damage, we enter functional decline and suffer the visible signs of skin ageing.

Lancôme have long been obsessed with Longevity Science, a now growing global phenomenon, that has attracted the attention of experts all over the world. The purpose of Longevity Science is to extend the human lifespan – and thereby capture eternal youth. This understanding of human longevity starts with an in-depth knowledge of molecular ageing processes. Essentially, ageing can be defined as a time dependent.

Inspired by nature’s ability to regenerate itself, Lancôme Absolue combines the most innovative science with the most luxurious sensoriality to create skincare of unparalleled efficiency. This year, Lancôme Absolue enters a new scientific frontier set to define the next generation of skincare.

Lancôme unearthed a potent natural ingredient that is rich in plant compounds and has the ability to turn on the skin’s youth switch. That ground-breaking ingredient is the Absolue Perpetual Rose™ – an active ingredient proven to activate AMPK. A powerful, youth-activating ingredient like no other, the Absolue Perpetual Rose™ is combined with a new rosewood extract specifically developed to act on oxidative stress.

Grown organically in the South of France, the Perpetual Rose™ is a true phenomenon of nature with more than 80 white, scented petals. Unlike other roses that bloom just once or twice a year, the Absolue Perpetual Rose™ holds unparalleled regenerative capabilities. As if powered by the secret of youth, it has an exceptional vitality and blossoms almost continuously throughout the year. Rich in regenerative molecules, the Absolue Perpetual Rose™ extract is now proven in vitro to activate AMPK and maintain skin cells youth function.

Lancôme created a proprietary Grand Rose Extracts™ – a unique blend of active molecules from the heart of the rose – with a unique molecular signature. By fusing the most potent parts of rose plants, Lancôme delivers high-performance active ingredients for optimum epidermal regeneration. The Perpetual Rose™ extract 50x concentrated, included in the Grand Rose Extracts™, is proven to activate the “longevity switch” that is AMPK – essentially harnessing the power of youth.

Are you as mind blown as we are yet?

Lancome and Lancome Absloue the Serum are available from Brown Thomas Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway and online at brownthomas.com