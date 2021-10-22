Have a pamper night with the girls this holiday season with these gorgeous spa night sets!

Looking and feeling our best starts with selfcare and little pampering, and sometimes, we just need an evening to look after ourselves. Doing a hair mask, moisturising our whole body, applying face masks to get that gorgeous glow – these are the selfcare sessions that make us feel well-cared for and our best selves.

Whether you want to give yourself that luxurious pamper night or gift it to a friend who needs a little TLC this Christmas, this year’s Seoulista Beauty Holiday Collection has something to suit every beauty and wellness lover in your life! From Instant Facials to primers, hair treatments to body treats, each gift has been carefully put together in beautiful packaging with a unique theme to help you choose the perfect gift.

Browse below to choose the perfect gift, either to yourself to get glowing for the festive season or to a bestie who loves a good spa night!

‘A Magical Night In’ is a top-to-toe bundle of potent treats designed to provide professional results at home. Choose from a bestselling Instant Facial™ to suit your skin needs, combined with the sustainable cleansing Magic Cleanse™ and nourishing, soothing treats to provide some much-needed TLC to your precious hands and feet.

This set contains: 1 Magic Cleanse, 1 Instant Facial, 1 Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure and 1 Rosy Hands Instant Manicure. You’ll have your choice of Instant Facials, including Super Hydration, Brightening or Correct & Calm!

Glowing Away Wellbeing Kit for travel happy skin (RRP €24.99)

Shield skin from everyday environmental aggressors with the powerful skin protector, Wonderberry Skin Defence Instant Facial. Combined with the guilt-free, sustainable cleansing solution, Magic Cleanse, and a nourishing and soothing treat to provide some much-needed TLC to your precious hands and feet!

This set contains: 1 Magic Cleanse, 1 Wonderberry Skin Defence Instant Facial, 1 Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure and 1 Rosy Hands Instant Manicure!

A Magical Night Out Party Skin Glow Kit (RRP €18.00)

Prep skin to perfection with Seoulista’s dual-sided reusable cleansing tool, Magic Cleanse. This sustainable eco-tool removes dirt, oil and makeup from the skin by just adding water! Get photo ready skin in 5 minutes with the Rosy Glow Primer, infused with a blend of Bulgarian rose oil, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to help hydrate, correct and even skin tone, creating the perfect canvas for flawless makeup application.

This set contains: 3 Rosy Glow Primer and 1 Magic Cleanse!

Gorgeously Glossy Great Hair Day Kit (RRP €24.00)

The Glossy Locks hydrating hair treatment is designed to strengthen and protect hair from root to tip. Hair is silky, smooth and more manageable with a healthy, hydrated shine. Use alongside the Silky Locks hair wrap made from a quick-drying, super absorbent fabric, which helps to reduce friction for smoother, silkier hair!

This set contains: 2 Glossy Locks and 1 Silky Locks Hair Wrap!

All the Seoulista Beauty range is available in Dunnes Stores and Irish pharmacies as well as seoulistabeauty.com.