Harry & William photographed in front of new Princess Diana statue

Prince William and Prince Harry attended the unveiling of their mother’s statue today in Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the Duke of Cambridge shared a joint heartfelt tribute for his late mother, signing off the sweet message by writing, “Prince William and Prince Harry,” indicating that the caption had been written by both of her sons.

In the photograph the two princes are standing six feet apart, as per the social distancing guidelines, looking up at the new Princess Diana statue.

The lengthy caption read, “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

“Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive. — Prince William and Prince Harry,” the statement concluded.

Followers then took to the comment section, recalling the people’s princess.

“Beautiful tribute [heart emoji] may she Rest In Peace & continue to inspire generations to come,” one follower wrote.

“Great photo. Wonderful to see the brothers unveiling together. Amazing statue,” another sweetly added.

Meanwhile, a third follower commented, “Such a wonderful way to remember a terrific lady!”