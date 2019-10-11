Harry Styles released a new music video and fans are freaking out

Harry Styles is back!

The former One Direction member has blessed the world with the first single off his new album and a music video.

Harry released his song Lights Up and it’s safe to say his boyband days are well and truly behind him.

The song is being heralded a ‘bi anthem’ by fans of the Sweet Creature singer.

In the video, a shirtless Harry dances with a group of men and women, and we just weren’t prepared, tbh.

Styles shot the video in Mexico and it has already surpassed half a million views in a mere three hours.

I’ve just seen #LightsUp music video and Harry Styles let me tell you something: pic.twitter.com/23jp7bjURP — just a poser (@AlmostCalledYou) October 11, 2019

The singer is set to release his second album in the coming months, but it will be nothing like his debut album.

The Sign of the Times singer teased, “[The record] is all about having sex and feeling sad”.

now i have to go to work and pretend for 10 hours straight that harry styles didn’t just turn my life upside down at 6 am on a friday — Deena (@Deenashire) October 11, 2019

Stevie Nicks, who is now a close friend of Harry’s, has heard the album.

The Gypsy songstress told The Face magazine "It’s not like anything One Direction ever did. It’s pure Harry, as Harry would say. He’s made a very different record and it’s spectacular.”

If anyone needs us we’ll be watching the Lights Up video for the rest of the day.

Those broad shoulders… we can't cope.