Prince Harry shares his thoughts on ‘The Crown’ with James Cordon

Prince Harry was the latest guest on James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke series, where viewers get to see the pair travel around LA on an open top bus, as is the new Covid-friendly format of the show.

During the episode James shows Harry the sights, while the two enjoy a spot of afternoon tea, which soon ends up on the floor when the driver slams on the breaks.

However, the conversation never stops, as Harry and James discuss how Netflix’s The Crown compares to the British media, how Harry and Meghan fell in love, the Queen’s unusual Christmas gift for little Archie and of course Meghan’s adorable pet name for her husband.

When James asked Harry when did he know that Meghan was ‘the one’, his answer was just too sweet, revealing that he knew right from their second date.

“The second date I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is pretty special,” Harry lovingly revealed.

“Dating with me, or with any member of the Royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down. All of the dates become dinners, or watching the TV, or chatting at home. And then eventually once you become a couple then you venture out to the cinema and everything else, so everything was done back to front with us.”

“So actually we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us, rather than going to friend’s houses or out to dinner where there are other distractions — there were no distractions, and that was great. It was an amazing thing” Harry explained.

“We went from zero to 60 like [snaps fingers] in the first two months.”

Possibly what's even more interesting is how the Prince perceives Netflix’s hugely popular historical drama series, The Crown, which is loosely based on the British Royal family, his parents and grandparents.

When James asked Harry how he feels about The Crown, the 36-year-old dad said, “They don’t pretend to be the news, it’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth.”

“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but loosely… It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am with seeing the stories written about my wife or my family or myself,” Harry revealed, adding, “Because it’s the difference between ‘that is obviously fiction, take it how you will’ but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

When the talk show host then asked Harry which actor he would like to play him on The Crown, the Duke of Sussex brilliantly suggested Damian Lewis (Homeland, Wolf Hall, Band of Brothers).

On the bus Harry reveals that his son’s first word was crocodile, and talks about another mind-boggling revelation about the unusual Christmas gift which his grandmother bought for one-and-a-half-year-old Archie.

“Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie,” Harry said, referring to the Queen of England.

“So for breakfast now, Meg makes us a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker… out it comes… Archie wakes up in the morning and goes ‘Waffle?’”.

During the episode James and Harry also venture over to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house in Hollywood, which James insists that Harry buys. After his failed persuasions, Cordon tries a different tact and takes Harry’s phone so that he can video call the Prince’s wife, Meghan Markle.

During James’ pitch to Meghan it’s revealed that the former Suits star has a sweet pet name for her husband, referring to Prince Harry as ‘Haz’ — we love it!