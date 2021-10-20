Harry & Sandra Redknapp share rare photos from son Jamie’s wedding

Former English footballer Jamie Redknapp and his pregnant wife, Frida Andersson, tied the knot earlier this week in an extremely intimate ceremony, surrounded by their close family.

Jamie and Frida became Mr. and Mrs. in Chelsea Registry Office on Monday, October 18, with Jamie’s parents, Harry and Sandra Redknapp serving as witnesses.

Also in attendance to see their dad say ‘I do’ were Jamie’s two sons, 17-year-old Charley and 12-year-old Beau whom he shares with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Taking to social media on Tuesday night, both Harry and Sandra shared lovely wedding snaps to celebrate the occasion.

“Thanking Frida & Jamie for lovely day and wishing them every happiness for the future,” 64-year-old Sandra sweetly wrote in the caption along side a gorgeous black and white photo of Jamie and Frida gazing into one another’s eyes during the wedding ceremony, both the bride and groom looking blissfully happy.

“Thank you so much for being there with us Sandra,” Frida gushed in the comment section, adding, “It was a very special day”.

Meanwhile, famed football manager Harry Redknapp shared another stunning snap of the newlyweds, cutting the small white wedding cake at their private reception which took place at Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair.

“Celebrating with friends and family for Jamie and Frida’s wedding. What a day we had sharing your special day,” the proud dad wrote in the caption.

Frida looked absolutely radiant in a white, long-sleeved, form-fitting off the shoulder gown which showed off her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, Jamie looked dashing as ever in a classy black suit.

The couple’s surprising nutuals come mere weeks before the pair are due to welcome the arrival of their first child together, as Frida is reportedly due to give birth this coming November.