Harry Potter fans rejoice as Emma Watson confirms epic reunion

Listen up Potterheads! It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for — the cast of Harry Potter are reuniting to celebrate 20 years of the franchise, in a very special event which will air on New Year’s Day.

Emma Watson, who played heroine Hermione Granger in the franchise, confirmed the wonderful news yesterday evening, on the 20-year anniversary of the first film’s release date, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which premiered on November 16, 2001.

“Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will stream New Year’s day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max,” the 31-year-old actress wrote on social media.

Watson then went on to share the very exciting trailer for the Harry Potter special, writing in the caption, “Had to break out the Time-Turner one last time for this…”

Much like the Friends reunion, fans can expect their favourite cast members, including the likes of Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and so many more to reunite and reminisce with filmmaker Chris Columbus, to discuss everything that went on during those magical years filming Harry Potter.

Other stars said to be returning for the special include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix LeStrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Professor Umbridge), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weaseley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell).

However, one notable Harry Potter figure who hasn't been tipped to appear for the reunion special, is author and creator J.K. Rowling.

Harry Potter fans all over the world have been rejoicing over news of the reunion, with Emma’s Instagram comments flooded with messages of sheer joy.

“Starting off 2022 in the best way possible!!” one fan gushed.

“This made my heart wingardium levioSAH,” Amazon Prime hilariously commented.

“WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE,” another fan excitedly wrote.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is due to premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, 2022, with an international release date yet to be announced.