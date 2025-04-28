Harry Potter fans gush as Rupert Grint reveals birth of second child

Rupert Grint has become a dad again!

The Harry Potter star has announced the secret arrival of his second child with his partner, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress Georgia Groome.

After choosing to keep Georgia’s pregnancy away from the public eye, Rupert recently thrilled his fanbase when he revealed that he is now a dad-of-two.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to his Instagram account to upload an adorable snap of his little one. In the image, Rupert’s newborn can be seen wearing a personalised baby grow with ‘Goldie’ on it, as well as a knitted grey cardigan.

In the caption of his post, Rupert went on to confirm his baby’s arrival and name, but did not reveal his second child’s gender.

“‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint,” he teased in his caption.

“A 10/10 baby (so far),” the proud dad went on to write.

At the end of his caption, Rupert also decided to praise the doctor who delivered his new baby with Georgia, as he penned: “Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering.”

Following his unexpected baby news, many of Rupert’s fans have since been taking to his comments section to send him their well-wishes.

“Congratulations to you and your family! How blessed you both are,” one follower replied.

“So perfect! Your kids have the best names. Congratulations!” another commented.

“Congratulations! Another member of the Weasley household,” a third fan added, referring to Rupert’s character, Ron Weasley, in the Harry Potter franchise.

Rupert and Georgia – who have been in a relationship since 2011 – became parents together for the first time in 2020, when they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Wednesday.

Similar to Goldie’s birth, Rupert waited until after Wednesday’s arrival to reveal that he had welcomed his first child.

In November 2020, the actor created his Instagram account and used his first post to announce Wednesday’s birth, by sharing a snap of himself cuddling his daughter.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” he detailed at the time.