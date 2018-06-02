Harry and Meghan reportedly return €8million worth of wedding gifts

Well-wishers who were swept away by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story sent on a myriad of gifts to celebrate their wedding.

However, surprisingly enough, the royal newlyweds reportedly will not be enjoying these presents (also, you have to wonder how many blenders they got – €8 million worth?).

Nope, royal protocol holds that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can't accept gifts for commercial purposes, or from well-meaning people who don't know them.

According to the Independent, gifting guidelines laid down for guests before the ceremony read:

"It should be noted that gifts cannot be brought to St George’s Chapel or the Reception that follows at Windsor Castle. Guests are advised to seek further guidance on delivery arrangements for any gifts to Kensington Palace."

Instead of gifts, the newlyweds' public wedding registry asked that people donate to charities.

The gesture is not only sweet, but also reflects just how devoted to charity work both Harry and Meghan are.

And as far as protocol for gift-giving from the public, another statement from the palace further explains how the process works:

"When gifts are accepted, the consent of the Member of the Royal Family should be contingent upon the enterprise undertaking not to exploit the gift for commercial purposes.

"Gifts offered by private individuals living in the UK not personally known to the Member of the Royal Family should be refused where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself."

However, there are a few extra special gifts they won't have to return, namely a pair of adorable koalas called Meghan and Harry that will live at the Taronga Zoo!

Sure, the koalas will be happier there – though we do love the mental image of adorable marsupials hanging around Kensington Palace!