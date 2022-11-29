SHEmazing!
Harper Beckham shares sweet message to brother Romeo

Harper Beckham has made her older brother Romeo emotional in a heartfelt note she wrote for him to share how proud she is of his achievements.

20-year-old Romeo took to his Instagram Stories to post a photo of the handwritten sentiment to his 3.6M followers.

One the note, Harper wrote, “Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I am so proud of you and your football, well done. I am so happy and thankful that your my big brother. I am the luckiest person EVER”.

The 11-year-old closed off by adding, “I love you with all my heart, love= your favourite child (AKA Harper), sibling oppps”. She also drew red love hearts around the sweet message.

Romeo, who frequently posts lovely photos of him and Harper enjoying each other's company, added emotional-faced emojis when sharing the snap to his Stories and said, “Harperrrrr”.

When Harper was celebrating her eleventh birthday during the summer, Romeo penned a cute tribute for his youngest sibling and only sister. He penned, “Happy 11th birthday harper seven, I love u so much and can’t wait to see you soon!!”.

Many social media followers of the siblings revealed how sweet they think their relationship is, with one saying, “The love you have for your little sister is so heart warming”.

“Harper Seven always has the most peaceful and beautiful smile and I believe it’s because she has so much love from her brothers”, wrote another follower.

A third added, “Man these kids are raised well & love each other so much!”.

It's wonderful to see that they really do have such a sweet sibling bond.

