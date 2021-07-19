Handing in your notice? These are the BEST cards to give your boss

This pandemic and the new working from home regime has forced a lot of people to reevaluate their work life and job satisfaction.

Is your job truly bringing you joy? Do you see yourself working in this company in 5 years time? What is it that you really want to do? These are all questions people have been asking themselves more than ever recently.

With 9 out of 10 people searching for a new job in 2021 and searches for 'how to send out CV' risen by 1500%, thortful.com launched a new range of (mostly rude) cards that employees can use to quit their job… in style!

If you’ve decided to take the plunge and say ‘Au revoir’ to the job you’re currently in, then perhaps these hilarious yet to-the-point greetings cards can help you out.

Here are just some of our favourites from the range;

Let’s face it, not everyone leaves on good terms, so why not leave in style? The full range of cards can be found here: https://www.thortful.com/cards/leaveyourjob