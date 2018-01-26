Handbag heaven: Dublin’s Designer Exchange opens a second branch

Every city has a handful of unique destinations which appeal to die-hard fashionistas who know that bang for your buck is still possible even at designer label level.

And this week, our favourite has opened its second branch!

Designer Exchange, Ireland’s leading pre-loved luxury handbag and accessories retailer expanded, and is now tempting the masses on Dublin's Exchequer Street.

Running alongside their existing store on Dawson Street, the Designer Exchange team are thrilled to be growing and also adding new staff to the team.

Designer Exchange’s Paddy Coughlan said: “When we first opened we always planned on having more stores, we found the perfect location and we are thrilled it’s happened."

"There are lots of growth plans for Designer Exchange in 2018 and beyond, but this is a great way to start a new chapter in our story.”

Since opening its doors in October 2012, Designer Exchange has disrupted the designer accessories retail market.

Having researched the market, recruited a strong team and ensured everyone was educated on all authenticity issues, Paddy Coughlan has created a retailer where many dreams come true!

In a retail sector predominately aimed at women, what drives Paddy’s interest in handbags?

“Personally, as much as I love the traditional craft, especially the brands that pride themselves on hand finished craft, I adore the romantic histories of the designers," Paddy replied.

"From Louis Vuitton, humble beginnings and how each of the oldest fashion houses have evolved through the years. A bag is for everyone, but 10-inch stilettos aren’t. A bag or accessory no longer just completes a look, a look can be built around it.”

The official opening of Designer Exchange second outlet will be held in late February but in the meantime the Exchequer Street store is now open with an incredible selection to tempt everyone.