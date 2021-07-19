Halsey welcomes the birth of her first child with very unusual name

Huge congratulations are in order for the American singer-songwriter Halsey who has just welcomed the birth of her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Halsey announced the wonderful news on Monday afternoon, sharing two gorgeous black and white photos to social media. The first photo was taken shortly after Halsey gave birth, as the new mum is laying in her hospital bed lovingly gazing into her boyfriend’s eyes, with their baby boy cuddled up on her chest.

The second photo is a black and white snapshot of Halsey breastfeeding her new little bundle of joy.

“Gratitude,” the 26-year-old songstress wrote in the caption, adding, “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by Love.”

Halsey then went on to share her newborn’s unusual name, Ender Ridley Aydin, followed by the birth date, July 14, 2021. The name Ender is traditionally a boy’s name meaning ‘very rare’. It’s a popular Turkish name which has become more well-known in recent years thanks to Orson Scott Card's sci-fi novel Ender's Game, which has since been turned into a film.

Meanwhile, the name Ridley has more of an earthly sentiment, as it’s derived from Old English origins and means ‘reed meadow’.

Since sharing her exciting news, Halsey’s post has been flooded with comments from family, friends and fans alike.

Olivia Rodrigo sweetly commented, “the most beautiful family! Congratulations,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“CONGRATS MAMMA!!!!!!” gushed makeup artist and beauty blogger Manny Gutierrez, adding, “So, so, so happy for you. So beautiful.”

The Without Me singer first announced that she was expecting this past January by sharing a series of stunning photos from her pregnancy photo shoot. In the gorgeous snaps, Halsey is seen wearing a rainbow crocheted bikini top, with her blossoming bump clearly in view.

Congratulations again to both of the new parents on their adorable bundle of joy and this exciting new chapter. We can’t wait to see who little Ender grows up to be!