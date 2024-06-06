Halsey reaches out to fans after revealing battle with ill health

Halsey has spoken out after opening up about their secret health battle.

Earlier this week, the Eastside singer revealed she has been battling with ill-health and is ‘lucky to be alive’.

In a new update about her health, Halsey has decided to share more information about her illness, explaining that she was diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old thanked fans for their support after she shared an insight into her illness, following the release of her new album The End.

Alongside pictures from the album, Halsey wrote, “Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for “The End” and the support you’ve shown me since its release”.

“I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more”.

She went on to open up about her diagnosis by saying, “In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life”.

“After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors”.

The Bad at Love singer closed off by adding, “After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out”.

When previously admitting she had been privately battling with an illness, Halsey posted a video to her 31.4M Instagram followers of her rubbing her legs while in pain.

In the footage, she confessed, “I feel like an old lady. I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick”.

“30, I’m having a rebirth, and I’m not going to be sick, and I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy. I’m just going to get to re-do my 20s in my 30s. Seriously”.

Halsey captioned the clip, “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album”.