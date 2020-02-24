Hallelujah! The Stella Diner is giving away FREE pancakes tomorrow

Last year, the good folk at Stella Diner spread pancake cheer by dishing out hundreds of free pancakes to the hungry masses of Dublin on Pancake Tuesday. This year the tradition continues!

To celebrate Pancake Tuesday on February 25, the Stella Diner will be giving out one complimentary pancake with toppings to each customer with no purchase necessary. Same as last year, just rock up to their pancake station and receive your free pancake to eat in or take away.

The Stella Diner is Dublin’s home to truly authentic warm and fluffy American-style pancake stacks so only fair that we spread the pancake love on Pancake Tuesday – the best date in the calendar.

The Stella Diner is open daily from 8am – late, seven days a week with full bar, and amazing food from all day breakfast to American diner classics, and everything in between. It is the perfect place to kick back, enjoy some scrumptuous food before heading to see a classic movie on the big screen next door.

Pop by the Stella Diner, 211 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin 6 tomorrow and tuck into some heavenly pancakes.

We'll be there, bright and early!