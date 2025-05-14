Halle Bailey secures restraining order against ex DDG amid abuse claims

Halle Bailey has secured a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend DDG, amid allegations that he has abused her.

In October of last year, it was announced that the relationship between The Little Mermaid actress Halle and rapper DDG had come to an end. Their split came just 10 months after they had welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Halo, together.

Now, seven months on from their breakup, a Los Angeles judge has granted Halle a restraining order against the father of her child.

Credit: Halle Bailey / Instagram

According to reports from TMZ, singer Halle took legal action and submitted a restraining order request against streamer DDG – whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. – earlier this week.

In the documents, the 25-year-old mother accuses her ex of being physically, emotionally, verbally, and financially abusive towards her. Halle alleges that the behaviour began in January of this year, when the former couple got into a disagreement over co-parenting their son, while Halle was putting Halo in his father’s car.

According to papers filed by Halle, DDG allegedly pulled her hair, slammed her face against the steering wheel of the car, and chipped her tooth. The Disney star also included images of her alleged injuries in her report.

“Throughout our relationship, Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse,” Halle stated in her court papers.

The mother-of-one also requested an order for DDG to stop posting about her and their son on social media, as she wrote: “Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans. He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media.”

Following the granting of a temporary restraining order, a Los Angeles court has since scheduled a hearing for June 4, to discuss a more permanent restraining order.