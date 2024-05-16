Hailey Bieber reveals new bump snaps after confirming pregnancy

Hailey Bieber has spoken out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy!

On Friday, the model delighted fans as she confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband, popstar Justin Bieber.

Now, a few days on from revealing her baby joy, Hailey has chosen to share a glimpse into her pregnancy journey so far.

Last night, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram account to unveil some photo updates from recent weeks.

Within the post, Hailey chose to treat fans to a few ‘bumpdates’, showcasing her growing baby bump.

In the images, the mum-to-be displays her bare, blossoming bump with a pink butterfly top.

“The past few weeks have been…” Hailey penned in her caption, alongside flower, stars and sunset emojis.

Following the adorable update, many of Hailey’s fellow famous faces have since been responding with their well-wishes.

Credit: Hailey Bieber Instagram

“Beauty!” replied Justin’s stepmother Chelsey Bieber.

“look at that cute lil bump!!!!!!! Eek, adorable!” commented fellow model Ashley Graham.

“Cutest,” added The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.

On her Instagram stories, Hailey also revealed a sneak peek at an unusual pregnancy craving that she has been experiencing.

“Currently my biggest craving, egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce,” Hailey teased alongside the image of her snack, adding: “And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”.

Last week, fans of Justin and Hailey were thrilled when they announced that they are expecting their first child together.

At the time, the couple, who have been together since 2016 and tied the knot two years later, shared their joyful news on social media. The parents-to-be released a video of themselves sharing a kiss, before Hailey revealed her growing bump.

In the footage, Hailey looked radiant in a lace white dress, complete with black sunglasses and a matching white headscarf.

The pair also featured several snaps that were taken on the same day, with Justin being the one to photograph his pregnant wife.