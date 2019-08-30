Hailey Bieber channels Princess Diana in iconic new Vogue shoot

There’s no doubt Princess Diana was one of the biggest figures in the fashion world during her time. Her legendary ‘revenge dress’ was by far one of the most memorable looks in pop culture.

The late princess was never afraid to push style boundaries, despite her royal title. Diana managed to make jumpers and cycling shorts look chic. She donned oversized blazers and baseball caps yet still managed to look as classy as ever.

She certainly wore some of the most beautiful ball gowns, but it was her casual, dressed-down looks that cemented her as a true fashion icon.

Her style has continued to inspire many, including Hailey Bieber who has channelled Diana in a photoshoot for Vogue Paris.

The 22-year-old honoured the late Princess Diana in the striking photoshoot which has sent fans into a frenzy on Instagram. Hailey’s followers were stunned by the resemblance between the pair.

One commented, ‘Strong Princess Di vibes here.’

‘I thought this was Princess Di’ another said.

Hailey heralded Diana as one of her inspirations. The model said, ‘All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember.’

She added, ‘Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.’

Hailey’s Vogue Paris shoot was released ahead of Diana’s 22nd anniversary.

The mum-of-two tragically passed away on August 31, 1997 in Paris, France. Diana was only 36-years-old when her life was cut short after that horrifying car accident.