Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about her marriage to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has shared a new insight into her struggles surrounding being a new mother.

In August of last year, the Rhode founder and her husband, singer Justin Bieber, became parents for the first time with the birth of their son, Jack Blues.

Now, nine months on from her baby’s arrival, Hailey has opened up for the first time about becoming a mother.

In an interview with Vogue, the 28-year-old recalled how her pregnancy was “difficult” to process.

“It was a surprise, and you go through a lot of emotions. There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it’s not going to be the same. You’re never going to be just an individual without a child ever again. And you’re not going to just be you and your partner, just the two of you. There was a lot for me mentally,” she detailed.

Hailey went on to reveal that giving birth to Jack was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done”, adding that she also suffered from a postpartum hemorrhage.

“[It] was a little bit scary. I trust my doctor with my life, and so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind,” the model confessed.

Hailey, who has since suffered with postpartum body dysmorphia, later addressed the ongoing scrutiny surrounding her marriage to Justin.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult, and to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’, and ‘They’re this’, and ‘They’re not happy’: It is such a mindf**k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live,” she stated.

“[Jack] is my priority. He is the most important thing to me. It’s been my biggest teacher so far, the biggest teacher in my relationship. You see your partner so differently. I think you empathise with your parents a lot more. There’s so much perspective that comes with it,” Hailey added.