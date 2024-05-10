Hailey and Justin Bieber expecting first child together

The Bieber family is growing!

Congratulations are in order for Justin and Hailey Bieber as they have announced they’re expecting their first child together.

The parents-to-be revealed the exciting news on social media, alongside heartwarming videos and photos of themselves.

The romantic footage and images, where Hailey’s blossoming baby bump is on display, were shared to their millions of Instagram followers.

In the snaps, the Baby singer can be seen hugging and kissing Hailey while also cradling her bump and taking pictures of her.

The model is wearing a long white lace dress with a veil, while her husband opted for a more casual look as he donned a fleece jacket, black trousers and baseball hat.

Hailey and Justin didn’t write anything in the caption of their posts and simply tagged each other’s Instagram accounts instead.

Floods of congratulatory messages filled the comments from fans and famous faces alike.

Reality star Khloe Kardashian wrote, “I love you guys!!!!!!! I am so so so happy for you both!!! We are all soooo excited for baby!!!!”.

“EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!”, penned model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

Model Ashley Graham added, “eeeekkkkkkk beyondddd excited for you two!”.

Justin and Hailey first legally tied the knot at a courthouse in New York in September 2018.

The couple later celebrated the occasion with a lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina surrounded by friends and family in September 2019.

In October of last year, Hailey addressed the pregnancy rumours that were circulating online about her.

While speaking to GQ Hype, the 27-year-old admitted, “ Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant’, and that’s happened to me multiple times before”.

“There is something that’s disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a sh*t’”.

The Rhode CEO went on to say, “When there comes a day that that is true, you, you, as in the internet, will be the last to know”.