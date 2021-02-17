Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her long-term Covid-19 symptoms

American actress and mom-of-two, Gwyneth Paltrown has opened up about suffering from Covid-19 “early on” in the pandemic, and still experiences some of the long-term effects to this day.

Sharing her story in a recent blog post on her website, GOOP, Paltrow explains, “I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.”

“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole.”

“After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual,” the 48-year-old actress explained.

Gwyneth then goes on to outline her plan for recovery and healing, describing her supplements, her clean diet and fasting schedule, and listing some of the healthy meals she’s been preparing for herself lately — including: scallops with crispy capers and sage; asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic.

“I’ve even found a great sugar-free kimchi (Madge’s vegan daikon kimchi—it’s amazing) and a sugar-free kombucha, and I’ve been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes,” Paltrow adds.

The proud mom also recently spoke about how challenging this pandemic has been on her two children, her 16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses, both of whom she shares with ex Chris Martin.

“I think it's very hard to be 14 and … it's tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed,” the Iron Man actress said in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Like, my daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is and she's got her friends. My son would have started high school in September. I think it's hard socially. I've also been amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been.”

“Hats off to all these kids around the world who are just getting through it,” Patrow added.