Guys! Rihanna could be about to drop a lingerie line and we’re READY

Following the release of her hugely successful Fenty Beauty range, Rihanna is now lending her talents to the world of fashion.

In her latest quest for world domination, the star has reportedly signed a deal with TechStyle Fashion Group to launch her own collection of designer undergarments.

The full details of RiRi's new business venture have not yet been revealed, however a source told WWD that the project has been in the pipeline for over a year, and designs sample have already been produced.

It seems like he next logical step for the star who has recently managed to carve quite an impressive career for herself outside the music industry.

The rumoured project is also in keeping with TechStyle's celebrity track record, having previously worked with the likes of Kate Hidson and Demi Lovato.

Rihanna's reps are yet to comment on the reports, and the whole thing is basically still in the speculation stage, but of course that hasn't stopped fans from jumping the gun and offering up their life savings.

Lingerie line? Rihanna? She clearly wants all my money and I’m eager to give it to her — Kendra Bailey (@_KendraBailey) March 6, 2018

Imagine how sexy @rihanna's lingerie will look…..we ready sis. — Zoe From The Block. (@VeeolaM) March 7, 2018

If @rihanna's lingerie line is as inclusive as her beauty line, she can go ahead and have all my coins. Band sizes in 38+? Here's hoping. — McKenna (@McKennaFranchik) March 7, 2018

Really excited about Rihanna’s lingerie line cause I know she gon look out for the women with big breasts. That’s my queen. — Niggaless Cage (@WhyUMadThough) March 7, 2018

Some creative fans have suggested the Rihanna name the line 'Fenty Booty', and honestly, we're on board.

We'll keep ypu posted as soon as we know more.