Guaranteed Irish collabs with “The Green Grocer’s Daughter” to unveil new luxury hamper range

A unique and innovative hamper range containing a host of local artisan food and beverage products has been unveiled by Guaranteed Irish in collaboration with The Green Grocer’s Daughter.

Consisting of an array of products offered by a variety of Guaranteed Irish members as well as products from the Green Grocer’s Daughter, the Guaranteed Irish Luxury Hamper range will be made available to Irish and international gift markets. Some of the luxury hampers available include:

The Guaranteed Irish Glendalough Luxury Hamper Box – featuring Ballykilcavan Brewery Stout, Sheridans Cheesemongers Cheese and Crackers, The Green Grocer’s Daughter Red Onion and Balsamic Jam, Clintons Irish Farm Grown Crisps and more.

The Guaranteed Irish Glendalough Luxury Hamper Box

The Guaranteed Irish Kinsale Luxury Hamper Box – featuring Kinsale Mead, Hope Beer, The Green Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate Bark with Caramel Drizzle and Marshmallows, The Green Grocer’s Daughter Aromatherapy scented candle and more.

The Guaranteed Irish Kinsale Luxury Hamper Box

The entire range can be found here.

Unveiled at the Guaranteed Irish new HQ in Molesworth St., “The Green Grocer’s Daughter”, which recently joined the Guaranteed Irish network, is an Irish brand whose own story is deeply intertwined with the Irish food and beverage industries over the past three decades. The business worked with other members of the Guaranteed Irish network to create a range of luxury hampers that combine opulence, sophistication and the finest products that Ireland has to offer. The Guaranteed Irish Luxury Hamper Range by the Green Grocer’s Daughter seeks to unify local Guaranteed Irish artisan members and encourage consumers and buyers to continue to shop local this year.

Sharon Fitzpatrick, Founder of The Green Grocer’s Daughter with Bríd O’ Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish

Sharon Fitzpatrick, Founder and CEO of The Green Grocer’s Daughter and Fitzers catering says: “The Green Grocer’s Daughter are delighted to collaborate with Guaranteed Irish to bring this new and exciting Guaranteed Irish luxury hamper range to market. Each hamper is bursting with unique artisan products that are made with passion and pride by so many talented producers and suppliers all across the country. As a greengrocer’s daughter, high-quality, local produce and Irish artisan food products are a part of my own heritage and the Guaranteed Irish luxury hamper range is inspired by the time I spent working in my father’s shop on Camden Street in days gone by.”

Bríd O’ Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, said at the launch: “82% of Irish consumers agree that the ‘Guaranteed Irish’ brand “stands out” from others in its genuine support of Irish jobs, communities, and the circular economy (Red C,2021). Consumers are acutely aware that many of the brands that appear to be Irish are not authentic and do not support genuine businesses based in Ireland their support of jobs, communities, and provenance so it is important to look out for the iconic ‘g’ on packaging.”

“We are delighted to welcome The Green Grocer’s Daughter to our collection of consumer brands, and we believe this will be very popular for corporate gifts in the lead up to Christmas this year. Consumers are aware that for every €1 spent locally, €5 goes back into the local economy. If we all tried to buy one extra Irish food product in our baskets each week, what a difference that would make to our economy? We need to strengthen our own supply chains where possible, making our recovery #AllTogetherBetter.”